Uneasy About Driving on Your Next Trip? 3 Alternatives to Put Your Mind at Ease

If you are traveling to a new area, you may be feeling uneasy about driving there. Between navigating unfamiliar roads, uncertainty over local traffic regulations, and learning the ins and outs of a rental car, it is easy to see why some people shy away from driving on vacation altogether. Here are three simple tips to help you navigate your vacation destination without getting behind the wheel.

Use Shuttles

Shuttles can take you to a whole host of places. They are a great way to visit areas that are a bit of a distance from where you are staying, and they are especially useful if you are flying into a new city. In fact, airport shuttles, like this shuttle from hobby airport to Galveston, are a great way to get to your final destination.

Tour on Foot

Many places have loads of attractions and dining options within walking distance, especially in larger cities. Yet, even small towns can have charming downtown areas that allow you to stroll leisurely throughout your visit. Don’t forget to look for walking tours that can direct you to all the best places to visit. This is a great way to get up close and personal with an area and really interact with the local scenery. You will likely find tour options that cater to your particular interests and that are available with or without a guide.

Explore Public Transportation

This is a great option if you are looking to travel within a localized area. While shuttles can get you to further destinations, public transportation will help you get around town. Check for bus, train, and trolley schedules depending on where you are visiting. This can be an efficient means of navigating a new place while also giving you the chance to learn a bit of its layout.