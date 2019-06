By Sgt. Bill Hillman

316.217 – When headlights are required to be on – NOTE: Do not use hazard lights while driving (at any time)

(1) (a) At any time from sunset to sunrise including the twilight hours. Twilight hours shall mean the time between sunset and full night or between full night and sunrise.

(1) (b) During any rain, smoke, or fog.

Violation of his section is a moving infraction with a fine of $164.00 and 3 points.