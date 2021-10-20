Sexual Predator Change of Address Notification – McLeroy

The HCSO provides Sexual Predator address notifications via the Sheriff’s App. Notifications are required when a Sexual Predator moves into the county or moves to a new address within the county.

This individual is NOT wanted.

This notification serves only to notify the community of the residential address.

