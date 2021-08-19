Media Release Vice and Narcotics Search Warrant – 3405 Everett Avenue

Date: August 18, 2021

During the early morning hours of 08-18-2021, the Hernando County Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 3405 Everett Avenue in Spring Hill.

An investigation spanning several months confirmed narcotics activity had been occurring at this address. During execution of the search warrant, numerous narcotics, weapons, and U.S. currency were located; to include:

• 61.4 grams of Methamphetamine • 2.2 grams of LSD • 53.1 grams of Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills • 652.7 grams of Xanax pills • 6.7 grams of Alprazolam pills • 6 Firearms (Various) • $1,311 in U.S. Currency

Joshua Sheffield DOB/01-12-1996 was arrested and charged as follows in relation to the search warrant:

o Trafficking in Methamphetamine (over 28 grams) o Trafficking in LSD (over 1 gram) o Trafficking in Oxycodone Hydrochloride (over 28 grams) o Possession of Controlled Substance (XANAX) o Possession of Controlled Substance (Alprazolam) o Possession of Structure for Sale of Controlled Substance with a Minor Present o Possession of Paraphernalia

In connection with this investigation, Sheffield will also be charged with multiple counts of the offenses below:

o Possession/sale of a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Daycare/School (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) o Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) with Intent to Sell o Possession/sale of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a Daycare/School (Alprazolam) o Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam) with Intent to Sell o Possession of Structure for Sale of Controlled Substance with a Minor Present o Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device o Possession of Paraphernalia

Sheffield was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being detained in lieu of a $519,000 bond.

