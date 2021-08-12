Media Release: Teen Charged in Springwood Estates Vehicle Burglaries

On 08-07-2021, four victims living in Springwood Estates reported their unlocked vehicles were burglarized.

Various items were removed from each vehicle to include cash and personal identification.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance showing three individuals wearing masks and gloves committing the burglaries.

During the course of the investigation, the mother of one of the victims advised she spoke to the mother of a possible suspect in the vehicle burglaries.

The mother of the suspect advised the victim’s mother that she located stolen property belonging to the victim inside of her home on Black Oak Trail.

Deputies responded to the suspect’s mother’s house. The woman advised she believed her stepson Omarion McCullough DOB/08-16-2003, was responsible for the recent vehicle burglaries in the community.

The mother further advised McCullough has a history of committing vehicle burglaries in Hillsborough County. Additionally, she was able to locate a brown leather wallet in her stepson’s trashcan that had information belonging to one of the victims.

McCullough’s stepmother signed a waiver of search for her residence where McCullough was located and arrested. In McCullough’s bedroom, deputies located a large quantity of cash and wallet belonging to one of the victims. They also located clothing worn by one of the three suspects captured on surveillance.

Investigation revealed McCullough entered numerous vehicles to obtain money for his upcoming court date and to pay possible restitution in pending vehicle burglary cases in Hillsborough County.

McCullough advised he did not know the names of the other two individuals who participated in the vehicle burglaries as he had just recently met them at Roger’s Park.

McCullough was charged with four counts of Vehicle Burglary.

He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where, after processing, he was transported to a juvenile justice facility in Ocala per the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation remains active with additional charges/arrests possible.

