Media Release Missing Endangered Juvenile – Heavyn Kies

Date: July 9, 2021

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public and our media partners in locating Missing Endangered JUVENILE, Heavyn Kies W/F DOB/08-06-2005.

Heavyn was reported missing on 07-02-2021 after she ran away from her foster home located on Venetia Drive in Spring Hill.

Heavyn was last seen in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Boulevard.

Heavyn’s physical description is as follows:

Height – 5’8” Weight – 140 lbs. Hair Color – Long Brown Eye Color – Green

If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Heavyn Kies please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.

No additional details are available at this time.