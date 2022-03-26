IT’S FUGITIVE FRIDAY

Hernando County Crime Stoppers is offering a CASH reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of this fugitive.

ALL TIPS ARE 100% ANONYMOUS!! NO ONE WILL EVER KNOW THE IDENTITY OF THE INDIVIDUAL SUBMITTING THE TIP!!

Anyone with information regarding this fugitive, who wants to be eligible for a CASH reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS (**8477) from any cell phone, report online at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com/ , or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhone and Android.

** Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for the cash reward.

**Person submitting tip is responsible to claim reward. Transaction is completed 100% anonymously.