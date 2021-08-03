Information contained in this report is from the previous 24 hours (Tuesday – Friday) or previous weekend (Monday)
Please note – Due to Marsy’s Law, specific information will no longer be provided on incidents that are classified as crimes. Marsy’s Law prohibits law enforcement from releasing any information that could identify the victim of any crime (name, address, sex, age, or any other information).
LAW ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS
• Deputies responded to:
- Death Investigation – District 1/Zone 7 – Deputies responded to a residence to do a well-being check on an individual who had not been seen for a week. A family member allowed deputies into the residence where they found the individual deceased – Investigation active – 2021-23089.
- Grand Theft Auto/Fleeing to Elude/Leaving the Scene of an Accident – District 1/Zone 2 – The operator of a stolen vehicle was located at a gas station on Cortez Boulevard, near Mariner Boulevard. The driver fled from deputies. The Florida Highway Patrol Pursued the suspect into Paso County where the driver was eventually apprehended – Arrest/Male – 2021-23198.
- Grand Theft Auto – District 1/Zone 3 – The victim called to report that two antique motorcycles where stolen from his deceased father’s property. With deputies on scene and individual pulled up in a truck with an open trailer attached. The man said he was lost. The driver had an active warrant and was arrested – Investigation active – 2021-23218.
- Sexual Battery – District 1/Zone 5 – Investigation active – 2021-23268.
- Domestic Violence Battery – District 2/Zone 4 – The victim reported being grabbed and head-butted by the suspect. The suspect left prior to law enforcement’s arrival — Investigation active — 2021-23023
- Commercial Robbery with Battery – District 2/Zone 3 – The victim reported two individual entered a hemp store and demanded money or they would take something from the store. The suspected eventually took various products – Investigation active.
• Schools:
- School is out for summer.
• Miscellaneous:
- N/A
JUDICIAL SERVICES
• Total # of inmates housed in the Hernando County Detention Center – 681
- Number of Federal Inmates (included in total) – 111
- Number of Pasco County Inmates (included in total) – 56
- Number of inmates housed in Medical Unit (included in total) – 18
- Number of Juvenile Inmates – 7
- Active Hospital Posts – 0
• Number of inmates transported to COURT:
- First Appearance (no transport required) – 11
- County Misdemeanor Court – 7
- Circuit Felony Court – 1
- Drug/Mental Health/Veterans Court – 0.
• Booking Data (previous 24 hours or previous weekend):
- Number of inmates Booked In – 20
- Number of inmates Booked Out (Released) – 23.