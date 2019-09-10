How To Attract Customers to Your Storefront

As a small business owner, you understand the importance of having an attractive storefront. While an online marketing plan is key to your success, you should also pay attention to the ways a physical location can bring in new customers. Here are three changes that can help draw the eye to your storefront.

Illuminated Signs

An illuminated sign means that customers will be able to see your business’s name any time of day. If your store is on a busy street with a lot of restaurants and little shops, it can help draw the attention of tourists or locals wandering down the road to explore the area or enjoy a meal. You can search illuminated signs Austin or wherever you reside to find the perfect custom sign.

Window Display

Aside from a good sign, your window display is the only chance you’ll get to catch the eye of potential customers. A good display should feature the most important parts of your business without being overwhelming. Too much information or clutter will make it difficult for the eye to settle on anything. Consider using bright lights or a bit of greenery to keep things bright and fresh. Don’t forget to change your display on a regular basis for those who walk by frequently.

Decorate the Outside

If you own the property or can convince your landlord to allow you to spruce the place up, take advantage of this! Whether your business has recognizable colors or you just want to give the building a fresh coat of paint, a clean and colorful exterior will help you stand out.

Keeping things neat, fresh and appealing will help bring new customers to your small business. Investing up front will bring rewards in the long run, and help create a storefront of which you can be proud.