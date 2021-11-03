Hernando County Detention Center Kitchen Passes Health Department Food Service Inspection with Zero Violations

Date: November 2, 2021

Sheriff Al Nienhuis is pleased to report that with continued diligence and commitment to maintain the highest standards in food service and preparation, the kitchen at the Hernando County Detention Center passed inspection on 11-01-21.

The inspection was done on the spot without any prior notice.

Inspectors checked 57 specific categories, including: Employee Health, Good Hygienic Practices, Approved Procedures, Protection from Contamination, Proper Use of Utensils, and Food Temperature Control.

Zero violations were noted during the unannounced inspection. The unannounced inspections occur three times per year. The previous inspection was completed on 06-11-21, which also found zero violations.

