Arrest Made – Spring Hill Man Sought for Dragging Dog Down Roadway

On today’s date, Gregory Tousignant accepted a plea deal of 270 days in the Hernando County Detention Center for the listed crime of Animal Neglect.

The last information received from the veterinarian caring for Ollie was that Ollie was well on his way to a full recovery and was thoroughly enjoying all of his visitors and gifts.

Update #1 – 05-09-19

On 05-08-19 just after 9 p.m., deputies conducting proactive patrols in the area of Commercial Way and the Outback Steakhouse observed a vehicle believed to be the one described in the BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for the animal cruelty incident (arrest warrant).

Deputy Vincent Spallino conducted a Traffic Stop on the green Ford F-150 at Frontage Road just off Commercial Way in front of the Microtel. The driver of the F-150 was identified as Gregory Tousignant.

Spallino requested Tousignant’s driver’s license. Tousignant told Spallino he had only an ID card, as his license was not valid.

Deputy Spallino placed Tousignant under arrest for the active warrant and for DWLSR (Driving While License Suspended/Revoked with Knowledge). His bond was set at $1,500.

At this time, there is no additional information available.

Original Information – 05-08-19

On 05-03-19 at 9:28 a.m., 911 dispatchers started to receive calls reporting a dog was being dragged behind a truck that was traveling down Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill.

Witnesses indicated the dog was tied to the truck’s back bumper by a piece of rope that was attached to the dog’s collar.

The dog, a 1-year-old pit bull terrier mix, was able to free itself from the collar.

A witness at the scene tended to the injured dog and proceeded to take the dog for additional treatment. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

While a suspect wasn’t immediately identified, through investigation, deputies were finally able to identify the dog’s owner as Gregory Tousignant W/M DOB/07-02-1960.

Witnesses said it appears Tousignant was unaware the dog had jumped out of the bed of his truck. It is illegal to carry any pet in the bed of truck that is not properly secured and prevented from jumping out of the moving vehicle.

On 05-08-19, County Judge Kristie Ruppe issued a warrant for Tousignant’s arrest on a misdemeanor charge of Cruelty to Animals, which carries a $1,000 bond.

As Tousignant is a transient, anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.