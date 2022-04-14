A wanted subject – Brendan Cowdrey

On 04-12-2022 at 1 p.m., detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit received information regarding the location of Brendan Cowdrey DOB/06-18-1997, a wanted subject.

Cowdrey had three felony warrants on charges of: – Vehicle Burglary – Fleeing and Eluding – Driving with a Suspended License – Unregistered Motor Vehicle – Resisting Arrest – Battery on Law Enforcement

Upon arrival, Cowdrey jumped out of a window at the rear of the residence. He attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by Intelligence Unit detectives.

Cowdrey was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $23,500.