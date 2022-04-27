As per reports, there have been 8660 registered motor collisions in New York in the last year alone. It led to 4,097 injuries, and the list of victims consisted of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

While most accidents cannot be avoided, it can be helpful to know what to do if you have ever been in one. It is crucial to find legal representation as soon as possible in case of a brain injury.

A brain injury can have lifelong consequences and result in expensive medical bills. You may be wondering why you should hire a New York City brain injury lawyer for your case. In this blog post, you will know about reasons to hire a lawyer if you have suffered a brain injury in NY city.

1. They Will Help in Investigating the Case

The first reason you should hire a brain injury lawyer is that they will investigate your case. They will look at the accident’s circumstances and gather evidence to support your claim. A brain injury lawyer is familiar with the laws governing brain injuries and can help you gather evidence and build a strong case.

2. Provide a Better Understanding of the Legal Process

The second reason to hire a lawyer is that they will assist you in comprehending the legal process. A brain injury may be complicated and traumatizing, but a lawyer can assist you in comprehending what needs to be done.

3. They Can Negotiate With the Insurance Company

The treatment of a brain injury can be pricey, and you may require continuing care. An experienced attorney will be able to work with the insurance company to secure the most satisfactory possible settlement for your claim.

There is no easy answer for calculating the average brain injury claim in New York City. The size of the settlement or award will depend on several factors, including the severity of the injury, the impact on the victim’s life, and the liable party’s ability to pay. Some reports estimate that the average brain injury claim in New York City is between $1 million and $3 million.

4. They Will Offer Help To Get the Compensation You Deserve

Get legal help for the compensation you deserve. A brain injury can significantly impact your life, and you may be entitled to compensation for your injuries, pain, and suffering.

5. A Lawyer Will Help You Understand Your Rights

Another reason to bring a New York City brain injury lawyer on board is that they will help you understand your rights. If you have suffered a brain injury, it is essential to understand your legal rights and options. An attorney will provide legal advice for your rights and help you make the best decisions for your case.

6. You Deserve an Experienced Advocate on Your Side

A brain injury might be a tricky legal issue, and you want someone on your side who understands the law and will fight for your rights.

A brain injury lawyer can investigate your case, negotiate with the insurance company, and help you get the compensation you deserve. Most importantly, they will be in your corner throughout the trial and fight for your rights in New York. If you have suffered a brain injury, it is essential to seek legal representation as soon as possible.