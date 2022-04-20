Sheriff’s R.O.A.R. Summer Day Camp – 2022

Summer is right around the corner and so is the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office 2022 R.O.A.R Summer Day Camp.

We had a great time with the kids last year and we’re looking forward to seeing lots of smiling faces and making some great memories again this year.

*******PLEASE NOTE******* R.O.A.R. SUMMER DAY CAMP APPLICATIONS WILL BECOME AVAILABLE FOR COMPLETION ONLINE, MONDAY, MAY 2, 2022.

When the camp applications become available, they can be found on the HCSO website ( www.hernandosheriff.org ), located under Programs, Youth Programs, R.O.A.R. Summer Day Camp. Please do not enroll your child/children in more than one camp session.

All four summer camp sessions run from Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

R.O.A.R. Summer Day Camp is an action packed, fun-filled week for kids, ages 6-12 years.

R.O.A.R. is FREE to the first 60 registered campers for each session. Preference will be given to Hernando County children who have NEVER attended R.O.A.R. Camp. Each child may only attend one week-long camp session.

Camps will be held at the following locations:

Session 1 – Hernando High School – June 13, 2022 – June 17, 2022 Session 2 – Weeki Wachee High School – June 20, 2022 – June 24, 2022 Session 3 – Nature Coast Technical High School – June 27, 2022 – July 1, 2022 Session 4 – DS Parrott Middle School – July 11, 2022 – July 15, 2022.

A confirmation EMAIL will be sent to applicants who have been selected to attend. Be sure to include a valid email address on the application.

The R.O.A.R. Summer Day Camp is funded by drug forfeiture money. For additional information, please contact Community Relations at 352-797-3689.