UPDATE* The roadway has been cleared 05-15-19

Original information: Traffic Crash with Road Obstruction

Commercial Way –near the intersection of Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill

Commercial Way is BLOCKED NORTHBOUND.

Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).

For a real-time look at Hernando County Traffic Accidents and Responses – please visit the following link:

https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/cadinternetportal/?fbclid=IwAR1p1VcrRBcytnt6Td1MF77UkQ7_WmDKuP2nv-_clO9QepPqdzHSsDdS0So