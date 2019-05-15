What To Consider When Purchasing a Temporary Event Structure

Businesses use temporary structures for all kinds of events from trade shows to temporary storage facilities. Their low costs make them a preferred option for many industry organizations. Tent structures come in a variety of options and designs. Here are a few tips to make choosing the right one for your event easier.

Environment

One key element for choosing the right semi permanent tent structures for your event center around the local environment and terrain. The outdoor conditions can greatly impact the event. Knowing the season, weather conditions and location placement can make choosing the right material and structure design easier on you. For example, some materials and designs are better suited for a rainy, windy day than others.

Attendees

How many people plan to attend your event greatly impacts how much space you need inside the structure. Another thing to consider is how the space will be used. Tents that includes furniture for people to sit on requires more square footage per person than standing room only spaces.

Style

The style of the temporary structure affects the look. A temporary structure can have a single level or multiple levels. The roof style, lining materials and frame construction all impact the look of the structure. Choose between a variety of shapes including triangular, square, octagonal, round and rectangular. The type and number of windows and doors change the look and function of the structure.

Design

Another consideration is the interior design of the structure. Simply because it is temporary doesn’t mean the interior needs to be boring. Have a floorplan in mind to get the most out of your space. Other elements that need deciding include lighting, power capabilities, flooring, accessories and furniture.

Make your event the sensation of the year with the right temporary structure. Despite all the options, narrowing down a few key decisions can make the process easier for your business or organization.