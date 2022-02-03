Missing Endangered Adult – Kyle Feeney

UPDATE #3

Kyle Feeney remains missing and endangered.

Detectives have received information that Feeney was sighted in New Port Richey (Pasco County, within the last few weeks. It is believed he is staying in that area. Feeney was still with Megan Rider.

UPDATE #2 – 01-06-22

Detectives received information that Feeney was known to be operating a gold 2000 Mercedes Benz E Class, bearing Florida tag/JRKE46, at various times over the last several weeks. It is unknown if Feeney is still in possession of, and/or operating, this vehicle.

Detectives have also received information that Feeney may be in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. Feeney is possibly with a white female, Megan Rider.

Feeney sends threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend and has done so as recently as 01-03-2022.

Feeney is possibly armed with an unknown type firearm. Please do not approach.

If you have seen Kyle Feeney, or know his current whereabouts, please contact Detective Kyle Wilson at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office – 352-754-6830.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com . You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash!

UPDATE # 1 – 11-30-21

Detectives are still requesting assistance from the community regarding the whereabouts of Kyle Feeney.

Feeney’s last known contact was on 11-09-21, when he sent text messages to a former girlfriend. The text messages indicated Feeney was considering self-harm, with a firearm.

Detectives have confirmed that Feeney is NOT driving the 1983 Toyota, listed below. Feeney is believed to be driving an older model white Ford SUV (unknown tag) that he borrowed from a friend.

Feeney is possibly armed with an unknown type firearm. Please do not approach.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Kyle Feeney, please contact Detective Dan Whitlock at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office – 352-754-6830.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com . You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash!

ORIGINAL INFORMATION – 11-12-2021

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.

Kyle Feeney sent text messages to a former girlfriend, indicating he planned to commit self-harm with a firearm. The last text he sent was on 11-09-21, just after midnight.

Deputies made numerous attempts to locate Feeney at the addresses provided by the former girlfriend, meeting with negative results. Deputies also responded to Feeney’s mother’s residence, in case he was staying there or she knew his whereabouts. Again, deputies met with negative results.

Feeney is known to drive several vehicles; however, the former girlfriend was unable to provide a description of any of those vehicles. Feeney does not have a valid driver’s license. The only vehicle registered to Feeney is a 1983 Toyota Celica/Supra (orange) bearing Florida tag/F81WQR; however, the tag expired in 2003. It is unknown if the Toyota is a functioning vehicle.

Feeney is possibly armed with an unknown type firearm. Please do not approach. Call 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement agency if you see him or know his whereabouts.

Kyle Patrick Feeney’s (AKA Turtle) physical description is as follows: White Male Date of Birth – 07-24-1983 Height – 6’4” Weight – Unknown Hair – Brown Eyes – Blue (wears glasses) Last seen wearing – Unknown Clothing.

Feeney is known to frequent various areas of Pasco County.

If you have seen Kyle Feeney, or know his current whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If outside Hernando County, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Thank you.