Types of Injuries That Might Warrant an Attorney’s Help

Before diving into some common types of injuries that could involve legal action, you may want to understand jurisdiction. Jurisdiction and therefore injury lawyers are most often location-specific, due to jurisdiction laws and bar examination requirements. For example, an injury in Portland, OR means you will need to plug “injury lawyer portland” into a search, even if you don’t live in the city or state personally. Many injury lawyers handle a wide range of injury types. The three common types discussed here are: car crashes, slip and fall incidents, and animal attacks.

Car Crash Injuries

Car crashes are quite common, and many result in some form of injury. A fair number of car crashes are indeed someone’s fault, though proving it tends to require an attorney. Thus, injury lawyers are normally very familiar with car crash injury cases.

Slip & Fall Injuries

Sometimes, a fall is simply an accident. However, when a fall is the result of the negligence of a person or business, an attorney may be needed in order to successfully obtain fair compensation. Companies can fervently fight against a settlement, and attorneys can be useful in fighting back on your behalf.

Animal Attack Injuries

Some people simply don’t have leash discipline. When combined with an aggressive or overly protective animal, this can result in injury to others. The process for obtaining compensation after an animal attack can be convoluted, but an attorney can bear the burden of navigation for you.

The list above is far from exhaustive. Attorneys can also help with things such as medical malpractice, wrongful death, product defect injuries, and more. What the need for a lawyer boils down to is a simple question: Do you believe someone is at fault for your injuries? If you feel strongly this is the case, or even if you are unsure, you could benefit from talking to an attorney. Many offer free initial consultations and will be up front with you about your odds.