Rory Steele, owner of the Little Lady Cafe in Brooksville, stopped by the District 1 office this morning to drop off breakfast for the patrol deputies.
Lt. John McMurdo and Sgt. Rocky Howard personally thanked Ms. Steele for the generous donation.
Steel said she would be assisting in dropping off 25 breakfasts and lunches for the patrol deputies four times this week.
The meals are being provided by Island Accents Painting, Shirley Madera, Shawn Elliot May, Jamie J Colon-Blake with Great Florida Insurance, Brooksville Off Road, Lance Udell, Rory Steele and Shireen Mohammed, and Jason Gunn of Top Gunn Kitchen & Bath Consultants.
They are providing the meals to show their support of local law enforcement.