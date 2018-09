**UPDATE** The roadway has been cleared.

US-19 (Commercial Way) near William Street (near Golden Corral)

NORTHBOUND LANES blocked due to crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).

For a real-time look at Hernando County Traffic Accidents and Responses – please visit the following link:

http://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/cadinternetportal/