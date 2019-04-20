Sharing some important information from the FDOT 04-19-19

US 98 / SR 50 entrance ramp onto northbound I-75 to be closed Monday night

Brooksville, FL — The US 98/SR 50 entrance ramp onto northbound I-75 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, April 22 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 23. If weather prevents the work that night, the closure could take place the same hours on Tuesday or Wednesday nights.