Vice and Narcotics Search Warrant – 8265 Sunshine Grove Road

On 09-27-21, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 8265 Sunshine Grove Road in Brooksville. The search warrant was executed as a result of a Vice and Narcotics investigation.

During a search of the residence, detectives located the following: – Methamphetamine – 0.9 grams – Alprazolam – 3.5 pills – Oxycodone – 2 pills – THC (Gummies) – 28.4 grams – Marijuana – 19.1 grams – U.S. Currency – $300. – Numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

The owner of the residence, Kristina Jeanne Green W/F DOB/02-10-1973, was arrested on scene and charged as follows: – Possession of Marijuana – Possession of Controlled Substance w/o Prescription (2 counts) – Felony Possession of Hashish (THC Gummies) – Possession of Paraphernalia o Bond – $17,000.

Two other individuals who were located in the residence were also placed under arrest and charged as follows:

– Brian Shane Green W/M DOB/08-27-1993 – Possession of Marijuana – Possession of Methamphetamine – Possession of Paraphernalia o Bond – $7,000

– Amanda Helen Georgiann Elgers W/F DOB/10-05-1989 – Possession of Marijuana – Possession of Methamphetamine – Possession of Paraphernalia o Bond – $7,000.