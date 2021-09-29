Vice and Narcotics Search Warrant – 8265 Sunshine Grove Road
On 09-27-21, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 8265 Sunshine Grove Road in Brooksville. The search warrant was executed as a result of a Vice and Narcotics investigation.
During a search of the residence, detectives located the following:
– Methamphetamine – 0.9 grams
– Alprazolam – 3.5 pills
– Oxycodone – 2 pills
– THC (Gummies) – 28.4 grams
– Marijuana – 19.1 grams
– U.S. Currency – $300.
– Numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
The owner of the residence, Kristina Jeanne Green W/F DOB/02-10-1973, was arrested on scene and charged as follows:
– Possession of Marijuana
– Possession of Controlled Substance w/o Prescription (2 counts)
– Felony Possession of Hashish (THC Gummies)
– Possession of Paraphernalia
o Bond – $17,000.
Two other individuals who were located in the residence were also placed under arrest and charged as follows:
– Brian Shane Green W/M DOB/08-27-1993
– Possession of Marijuana
– Possession of Methamphetamine
– Possession of Paraphernalia
o Bond – $7,000
– Amanda Helen Georgiann Elgers W/F DOB/10-05-1989
– Possession of Marijuana
– Possession of Methamphetamine
– Possession of Paraphernalia
o Bond – $7,000.
The investigation continues.