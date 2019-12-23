Tip Leads to Trillium Vehicle Burglary Suspect’s Arrest

Since late October, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Trillium subdivision in Brooksville.

On Oct. 30, a total of eight vehicle burglary reports were taken from residents of Trillium. While video surveillance in the area captured a possible suspect, the suspect was never identified.

On Dec. 18, several residents living in Trillium once again reported several vehicle burglaries had occurred. A total of 3 vehicle burglary reports were taken on this occasion.

The suspect was once again caught on video committing the vehicle burglaries. Detectives quickly noted that the suspect appeared similar to the one who committed the Oct. 30 vehicle burglaries.

Using video footage of the suspect from both days, on Dec. 21 the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the suspect via social media in hopes of ID’ing the person responsible for the multiple vehicle burglaries.

Within minutes of the social media post, an individual called the Sheriff’s Office to ID the suspect as Justin Lee Williams W/M DOB/05-27-1998.

Deputies responded to a residence in Masaryktown where Williams was known to be staying for past three weeks. He was quickly taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

During questioning, Williams admitted to committing the multiple vehicle burglaries on both days. He indicated he would cut through the wooded area between Masaryktown and Trillium to commit the vehicle burglaries.

Williams was charged with 10 counts of Vehicle Burglary and one count of Armed Vehicle Burglary, all felonies. He is currently incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center in lieu of a $37,700 bond.

