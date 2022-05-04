Shooting Investigation on Jodi West Drive – 2022

Date: May 3, 2022

On 05-01-2022 at 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Jodi West Drive in Dade City (Hernando County) in reference to a shooting.

Investigation revealed two adult males were involved in a confrontation that resulted in both men being shot. The shootings were domestic in nature, and there was no danger to the public.

One of the men died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The other man was transported to an area trauma center for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Each man’s identity is not being released due to Marsy’s Law.

The investigation remains active, and there are no additional details at this time.

Original Information

Deputies are on scene at a residence on Jodi West Drive in Dade City (Hernando County) in regards to a Shooting.

Preliminary investigation reveals the Shooting is domestic-related. Deputies believe all parties are accounted for, and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is in the very early stages, and there is no additional information available at this time.

An update will be provided when information becomes available.

