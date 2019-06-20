Organized Fraud Investigation at Brooksville Dealership Leads to Multiple Arrests

On 06-10-19, members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit responded to Crystal Dodge Ram Jeep dealership located at 14358 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, to conduct an organized fraud investigation.

According to representatives at the dealership, three individuals purchased five vehicles between May 22 and May 31 using what the dealership later discovered were counterfeit Florida driver’s licenses in conjunction with stolen personal identification information.

Two of the three men were identified as follows:

– Jaron Quatrall Locke B/M DOB/03-16-1986

– D’von Anthony Valle-Williams B/M DOB/11-08-1994

The three men placed their pictures on one of three counterfeit IDs using the information stolen from three unsuspecting victims.

Using the stolen victims’ information Locke purchased a 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and 2019 green Jeep Wrangler; Valle-Williams purchased a 2019 gray Jeep Wrangler and a 2018 white Dodge Ram 3500. A third, yet-to-be identified black male, purchased a 2015 blue Dodge Challenger.

A fourth unidentified female suspect, who is believed to be associated with the three men, purchased a 2019 white Dodge Journey using the same method.

Investigators said the individuals were able to exploit the convenience of online loan applications and purchase agreements to deceive sales staff into selling them the vehicles.

On 06-12-19, Valle-Williams returned to the dealership to pick-up the 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 that he had fraudulently purchased.

He was seen being dropped off by a person driving a 2019 green Jeep Wrangler, which had been fraudulently purchased at the dealership.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle shortly after it left the dealership as it traveled north on the Suncoast Parkway.

The vehicle was being driven by Locke, who had fraudulently purchased the vehicle in addition to a 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

Valle-Williams and Locke were both arrested in connection with the organized fraud investigation.

An individual riding in Locke’s vehicle was also arrested:

– Daniel Humphries W/M DOB/07-15-1975

In addition, Nikki La’Shawn Williams B/F DOB/09-22-1977, a sales consultant at the dealership, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Those arrested were charged as follows:

Valle-Williams – Organized Fraud over $50,000, two counts of Grand Theft, Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information, Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information of Another Person, and Obtaining Vehicles with Intent to Defraud.

Locke – Organized Fraud over $50,000, 2 counts of Grand Theft, Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information, and Obtaining Vehicles with Intent to Defraud.

Williams – Organized Fraud over $50,000, four counts Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information, and Criminal Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Humphries – Organized Fraud over $50,000, additional charges pending.

All told, the stolen vehicles were valued at more than $300,000.

To date, the 2019 green Jeep Wrangler and the 2018 white Dodge Ram 3500, which was never picked up, have been recovered by the HCSO.

The 2019 white Dodge Journey was recovered by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2015 blue Dodge Challenger was recently recovered by the Orange County Sheriff Office in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected. No additional details are available at this time.

