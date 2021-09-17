 How to Download Videos from Facebook for Free

The popularity of Facebook is self-evident. In the past ten years, it has been one of the most popular social media. As of 2021, Facebook has 2.6 billion active users and the number of users is still increasing.

The pandemic has brought the world online, and the number of video creators on social platforms has increased with the increase of the user base, and more and more content is produced. Among all the content, video content has always occupied the dominant position. Therefore, it is common that you watch some interesting videos on Facebook, you may have the idea of ​​storing these videos in your device, or you can’t wait to share these videos with your friends. Unfortunately, Facebook does not allow you to download videos. However, you can use third-party tools to download and save Facebook videos. WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro is a good choice for users who want to download Facebook videos. It is supported by hardware acceleration technology, allowing you to download favorite videos from more than 300 websites around the world in the fastest time. In addition, it can also help you convert video files to more than 500 formats, adjust video parameters, record screens, create GIFs, etc.

How to download Facebook videos with WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro?

Step 1: Download the video and visit Facebook to find the video you like.

Download the program from the official website and install it on your computer, then find the video you like on Facebook.

Step 2: Copy the video link from Facebook and paste it into the program.

Copy the link of your favorite video and return to the main interface of the program to enter the “Downloader”, then click “New Download” and a new window will pop up, just paste the URL into the box.

Step 3: Analyze the video.

Analyze the source of the video and select the download frame and download size. The analysis time depends on the size of your video, network conditions, etc.

Step 4: Add the video to the download list and start downloading the Facebook video.

Click the “OK” button to add the video to the download list and click “Download All” to download the Facebook video to your device.

More features of WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro

Convert video files to MP4, MOG, AVI, MKV, MOV, VOB, WMV, M4V, 3GP, MTS, M2TS, etc.

Record the screen with sound.

Batch convert audio and video files to save your time, up to 10 at a time.

Convert SD video to HD video.

Add subtitles to video files.

Convert videos to phones, laptops, tablets, TVs, desktops, etc.

Edit video files based on your preference, clip, crop, add effects, trim, merge, watermark, rotate, etc.

Convert videos and images to GIF.

Pros

Intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Easy to use.

Fast proceed speed.

HD output quality.

Losslessly compress video files to free up your storage space.

Support multi-language interface, English, French, Spanish, etc.

Cons

Compatible with Windows system only.

Final words

Facebook is a popular platform and people will not hesitate to share some great videos. WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro can help you save your favorite content on your device so that you can watch them offline at any time and share them with your friends. We believe this article can help you understand the whole process of using this software to download videos from Facebook for free. Now, go to WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro to download your favorite videos!