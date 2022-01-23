How can mobile POS increase your in-store sales?

Have you walked into a shop and had the salesman greet you with a mobile device that contained thorough information on the available products and accepted your payment with it? You must have found the process called mobile POS easier, attractive, friendly, and efficient.

Statistics estimate that mobile POS users will reach 85.6 million in 2025. More and more companies have begun realising its enormous potential and are hence incorporating it as part of their daily operations.

But, how can it increase your in-store sales? Read on to find out.

What is mobile POS?

A POS refers to a point-of-sale where the customer completes the payment process for the goods and services. A mobile POS is a system where the point of sale is carried out on a smartphone or tablet that plays the role of a cash register.

If you have a business and one of your goals is driving in-store sales with mobile POS, you will be pleased to know that it offers numerous advantages.

For instance, your sales staff can utilise mobile POS to enhance customer experience by quickly giving your customers what they want. From engaging with the customers anywhere in the store to tracking customer profiles and history, they benefit your business in many ways.

How can they increase in-store sales?

Personalised customer experience

Just because your customers are visiting your online store doesn’t mean they don’t want a personalised experience. On the contrary, they expect the convenience of online shopping while enjoying the hospitality and convenience that only a professional salesperson at your store can provide.

The buyer will love it if your sales staff has a mobile device connected to your retail system that offers extensive information about a specific product that they can’t find anywhere else. Such unique experiences will ensure steady sales rates in the long run.

Saving a sale

Suppose a customer walked into your store and wanted to buy a pair of shoes in a particular product but couldn’t do so because they were out of stock. In those cases, you can employ the POS system to inform them that the product was available at your warehouse and could be delivered to them the next day itself.

You could also offer them a similar item by running a quick search on the app if that satisfies them. You will be saving a sale and establishing your reputation as a reliable, result-oriented, and customer-friendly brand that prioritises customer satisfaction above all else.

The checkout line

It is incredibly frustrating to wait in a seemingly endless checkout line waiting for your turn, particularly when you have somewhere to go. Even though some stores don’t think much of it, the waiting time could dissuade the buyers from returning to the store anytime soon, thus affecting your sales.

However, if your sales staff have multiple devices that support point of sale systems, they could process the payment anywhere inside the store, thus reducing those long checkout queues that are one of the most annoying problems for people shopping at physical stores.

Offer relevant suggestions

A mobile POS system will give your staff access to the inventory list along with their purchase history. During their next visit, the staff can offer suggestions in line with the earlier purchases. That would guarantee an increase in sales efficiently and smartly.

Mobile POS systems are effortless, efficient, and straightforward. It will establish your reputation as a trustworthy brand and ensure that customers visit your store repeatedly for a personalised shopping experience.