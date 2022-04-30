Estate Planning Lawyers: What Do They Do and How To Find the Best One?

When it is time to plan your estate, you will need to work with an estate planning attorney. These attorneys will help you create an estate will, power of attorney, and living trust. They can also help you with other essential tasks, such as setting up guardianship for your children or transferring property ownership.

But how do you find the best estate planning lawyers for your needs? In this blog, you will get a better view of what these lawyers do and how to find the best one for your needs.

Who Are Estate Planning Attorneys?

These lawyers help individuals and families to plan for the distribution of their assets after death. Usually, lawyers work with clients to draft wills, trusts, and legal documents that establish how a person’s assets will be divided among their beneficiaries.

In addition to drafting these documents, attorneys also guide how to minimise taxes and avoid probate. As a result, they play an essential role in helping people to protect their assets and ensure that their loved ones are taken care of after they pass away. While estate planning can be a complex process, working with an experienced lawyer can make it much easier and help to ensure that all of your bases are covered.

What Is the Average Cost of Hiring Estate Planning Attorneys?

The average cost of hiring a lawyer is $1,000 to $2,500. It includes the lawyer’s initial consultation fee, typically charged by the hour. After the initial consultation, the lawyer will likely charge a flat fee for drafting and filing the necessary documents. The total cost will depend on the complexity of your estate and the number of documents required.

If you have a complex estate or need to create trusts or other specialised documents, you can expect to pay more. Additionally, some lawyers may charge an annual fee to keep your estate plan up-to-date. However, many estate planning lawyers offer discounts to clients who prepay for their services.

How To Find the Best Lawyer?

If you are looking for an estate planning attorney, you should keep a few things in mind.

First, you will want to find a lawyer with experience in estate planning. This area of the law can be complex, and you want to make sure that your lawyer is well-versed in the relevant laws and regulations.

Second, you should look for a lawyer willing to answer your questions and help you understand the process. Estate planning can be confusing, so it is crucial to find a lawyer who is patient and willing to take the time to explain things.

Finally, you should find a lawyer you feel comfortable with and who you can trust to handle your affairs. It is essential if you have a complex estate or deal with sensitive issues such as health care directives or Powers of Attorney.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for an estate planning attorney, be sure to find one with experience in the field, who is willing to answer your questions, and whom you feel comfortable with. With the right legal advisor by your side, you can ensure that your estate is in good hands.