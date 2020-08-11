Brush fire that is located in the area north of Cortez Boulevard
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies from District 2 are currently assisting the Florida Forest Service and Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services with a brush fire that is located in the area north of Cortez Boulevard and west of Pine Island Drive.
Currently there is no immediate threat to residents and their property. Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services has advised residents living in the Pine Island area can shelter in place and no evacuation is currently necessary.
Hernando County Emergency Management personnel have been advised of the situation and are in contact with the Florida Forest Service.
Hernando County Road Department personnel have placed “Road Closure” signs at Pine Island Drive and Cortez Boulevard and Pine Island Drive and Bayou Drive to keep onlookers out of the area.