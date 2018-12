Original information: Traffic Crash with Road Obstruction -Single vehicle motorcycle crash

Sunshine Grove Road– near Hexam Road, Brooksville

Traffic in this area will be slowed due to the emergency vehicles on scene

For a real-time look at Hernando County Traffic Accidents and Responses – please visit the following link:

https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/cadinternetportal/?fbclid=IwAR3W-BANISEHkcGvt_s9QByjzfYrtdW2vrkaw0iYQ92I8BKyBzYoVSuB1fA