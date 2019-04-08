UPDATE – Located – Missing Endangered Adult – Venessa Valdez-Jiminez

At approximately 6:20 p.m., deputies, with assistance from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Civilian Mounted Unit, located Ms. Valdez-Jiminez in a wooded area in northern Hernando County (Brooksville).

When located, Ms. Valdez-Jiminez was in need of medical attention. She was treated on scene by Hernando County Fire Rescue then transported to a local hospital for advanced care.

Deputies have been on scene, in this and numerous other areas, searching for Ms. Valdez-Jiminez since before 11 a.m.

More than 20 law enforcement officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office searched heavily wooded areas on foot, by air, on ATVs, in patrol vehicles, on horseback, and with the use of canines. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search by providing a (bloodhound) K-9 team.

We thank our media partners and our community for sharing the information.

Original Information

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.

Venessa Valdez-Jiminez was last seen on 04-05-19 between 8 and 8:15 a.m., dropping off children at Deltona Elementary School in Spring Hill.

Ms. Valdez-Jiminez made statements of self-harm prior to leaving and has not been seen or heard from since. Her vehicle, cell phone, and various belongings have been located by deputies in northeastern Brooksville.

Ms. Valdez-Jiminez’s physical description is as follows:

Hispanic Female

Date of Birth – 09-17-1976

Height – 5’5”

Weight – 160 lbs.

Hair – Brown (medium length)

Eyes – Brown

Last seen wearing – Bright yellow shirt and grey yoga pants.

If you have seen Venessa Valdez-Jiminez, or know her current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

Thank you.