Two-Year Old Removed from Drug House During Search Warrant

On 09-16-16, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 7145 Holiday Drive in Spring Hill, the residence of Christopher Giordano.

The search warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation originating from a neighborhood complaint where undercover Vice and Narcotics detectives were able to purchase narcotics from occupants at the residence on several occasions. At approximately 9 a.m., detectives made contact with Giordano and several other individuals inside the residence who were taken into custody without incident.

Pursuant to the search, detectives located several different varieties of controlled substances and numerous items utilized as drug paraphernalia. Detectives also encountered the residence to have no electricity and other unsafe living conditions. Hernando County Code Enforcement was contacted and officers responded to discover several violations that will be followed up with potential fines.

Also located inside the residence was a two-year old child, present with both biological parents. Due to the unsafe living conditions and both parents being arrested for drug related charges, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was contacted. An investigator responded and took custody of the child for safe placement during the DCF investigation.

During an interview, the parents of the child told detectives that “while one gets high, the other watches the child – or if they both want to get high together, they ask someone to come over to watch the child.”

Detectives spoke with neighbors once the search warrant was served. Once again, they all expressed their gratitude for the work that was done by detectives. Many neighbors had concerns about the activity occurring at the residence and were pleased that the neighborhood will be peaceful and safe once again.

The individuals listed below were arrested as a result of the investigation and charged as follows:

Christopher Giordano W/M 09-10-1982

• Conspiracy to sell a controlled substance

• Possession of a controlled substance

• Possession of drug paraphernalia that contained Methamphetamine residue

• Possession of a legend drug

• Bond amount: $9,000

Michael Sapp W/M 11-10-1985

• Possession of drug paraphernalia that contained Methamphetamine residue

• Hernando County warrant for FTA petit theft

• Bond amount: $3,000

James Aponte W/M 11-11-1979

• Possession of drug paraphernalia that contained Methamphetamine residue

• Violation of felony probation

• Bond amount: No bond

Jonathan Walls W/M 09-29-1986

• Possession of drug paraphernalia that contained Methamphetamine residue

• Bond amount: $1,000

Alyssa Rodriguez W/F 07-28-1987

• Possession of drug paraphernalia that contained Methamphetamine residue

• Bond amount: $1,000

Peter Aspenleiter W/M 06-28-1981

• Conspiracy to sell a controlled substance

• Bond amount: $5,000.