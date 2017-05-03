Traffic Tip Tuesday 05-02-17

Sponsored Links
If you were lucky today, you would have been able to experience the first substantial rain we’ve got in our area in quite some time. An asset to our local flora, our yards will green and hopefully our wildlife areas will be less prone to fire if the rain continues.
Also with the rain comes our duty as motorists to use our headlights while driving on our roadways. I know it’s been a while, but please remember to use your headlights in the rain. It’s the law, and it helps keep you safe by allowing other motorists to see you.
Drive careful.