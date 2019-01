Florida Statute 316.2061: Blocking an Intersection / Gridlock Prohibited

No driver shall enter an intersection or a marked crosswalk unless there is sufficient space on the other side to accommodate the vehicle. The driver must operate without obstructing the passage of other vehicles or pedestrians, notwithstanding any traffic control signal indication to proceed.

A violation of this section is a moving infraction with 3 points and carries a $164.00 fine.