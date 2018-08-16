Traffic Crash with Road Obstruction 08-15-2018

Traffic Crash with Road Obstruction

Emerson Road is CLOSED in the area of Green Valley Trail

Both NORTHBOUND and SOUTHBOUND lanes.

The road will be closed for at least the next hour.

Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).

For a real-time look at Hernando County Traffic Accidents and Responses – please visit the following link:

http://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/cadinternetportal/

Photo courtey of HCSO TRAFFIC UNIT.