Not the ‘Best’ Day for Hernando Beach Meth Dealer

On 07-06-17, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in Hernando Beach in reference to trafficking in methamphetamine.

The search warrant and arrest warrants are a result of a lengthy investigation that took place on a private boat that was docked along Calienta Street in Hernando Beach. The investigation began after the Sheriff’s Office received tips of drug activity occurring at the dock.

During the investigation, undercover detectives took part in purchasing trafficking amounts of methamphetamine from Lloyd Robert Best W/M DOB/04-04-1973.

During the execution of the search warrant on Calienta Street, detectives took Best into custody without incident. As a result of the search, detectives were able to locate methamphetamine, scales, and baggies utilized for the sale of methamphetamine and paraphernalia used to smoke methamphetamine.

The charges for Best are as follows:

– Sale and Possession of Methamphetamine

– Trafficking in Methamphetamine

– Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device

– Possession of a Conveyance for the purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond amount: $ 152,000.

Best is listed as being on Florida Inmate Release Status for a criminal history dating back to 1991 which includes:

– Sale and Delivery of Cocaine

– Grand Theft Auto

– Trafficking in Stolen Property

– Fraud and Forgery

Best was most recently released from prison in 2015 for Possession of Methamphetamine.