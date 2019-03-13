Media Release – Missing Endangered Adult – Keyonna Cole

Missing Endangered Adult — Keyonna Denaye Cole

Keyonna Cole has now been missing for one month. Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers or the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (Detective N. Stevens).

UPDATE #2 – Missing Endangered Adult – Keyonna Cole

Date: March 12, 2019

Update #2

Keyonna Cole has now been missing for one month. Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Crime Stoppers (information provided below) or Detective N. Stevens at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office – 352-754-6830.

Again, there is no new information to release on this case. Detectives continue to follow up on leads in hopes of locating Ms. Cole.

If you would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com . You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 cash!

Photos available on the HCSO Facebook page.

Update #1

There is no new information to release involving this case. Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads in hopes of locating Keyonna Cole.

If you have seen Keyonna Cole or know her current whereabouts, please contact Detective Nikki Stevens at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency. Thank you.

Original Information

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.

Keyonna Cole was last seen on 02-10-19 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brooksville as she was walking toward Broad Street.

Cole was the victim of an attempted homicide in October of 2018, which resulted in the homicide of her unborn 5-month-old fetus.

Investigators are actively looking for Cole and believe she is in danger.

Black Female

Date of Birth – 03-31-1991 Height – 5’6”

Weight – 145 lbs.

Hair – Black

Eyes – Brown

If you have seen Keyonna Cole or know her current whereabouts, please call Detective Nikki Stevens at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency. Thank you.