MEDIA RELEASE From Hernando County Government

Animal Services seeks rightful owners before releasing pets for adoption

(Brooksville, FL) Hernando County Animal Services (HCAS) urges those who were using the We Care for Paws Foundation to board, foster or otherwise care for their animals to immediately contact their office at (352) 796-5062 or email ac@hernandocounty.us to claim their pets.

The We Care for Paws Foundation, located at 4320 Neff Lake Rd. in Brooksville, was providing temporary care for dogs and cats in at-risk situations. On June 13, 2018, 56 dogs and 23 cats were seized by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office because the foundation did not meet code as it pertains to the care and welfare of the animals.

Animal Services is making every effort to return the animals to their rightful owners, but incomplete record keeping by the foundation has made it difficult to contact them. Animals with known pet owners that we have been unable to reach will be held until June 27, 2018; after that they will become available for adoption, rescue, etc. Animals with no known owners will be processed for adoption and rescue as soon as possible.

The animals continue to be cared for by Florida State Animal Response Coalition volunteers at an undisclosed location off-site from HCAS. Gift cards are requested for volunteers to purchase food and personal supplies while they provide this much needed service for our community. Contact HCAS at (352) 796-5062 if you wish to donate.

