MANHUNT MONDAY 02-05-2018

Christopher Potts B/M DOB/06-27-1989

Warrant

Two counts — Sexual Battery by Person of Familial or Custodial Authority

Lewd or lascivious Molestation

NO BOND

Hgt/6’0”

Wgt/260

Hair/Black

Eyes/Brown

If you know the whereabouts of this subject (or have any information), please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous or be eligible for a reward, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip on line, please visit http://www.hernandosheriff.org/Tips/