MANHUNT MONDAY 02-05-2018

Sponsored Links
Christopher Potts B/M DOB/06-27-1989
Warrant
Two counts — Sexual Battery by Person of Familial or Custodial Authority
Lewd or lascivious Molestation
NO BOND
Hgt/6’0”
Wgt/260
Hair/Black
Eyes/Brown
If you know the whereabouts of this subject (or have any information), please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous or be eligible for a reward, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip on line, please visit http://www.hernandosheriff.org/Tips/