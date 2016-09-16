HCSO Investigating Deputy Involved Shooting

The deputies involved in the shooting that occurred on 09-15-16 are identified as follows:

– Deputy James Devorak

o Deputy Devorak has been employed as a Hernando County deputy since 11-04-2008. He is 58 years old.

– Sergeant Gisele Dunn

o Sergeant Dunn has been employed as a Hernando County deputy since 05-19-2003. She is 35 years old.

As stated in the original media release, both Deputy Devorak and Sergeant Dunn have been placed on paid administrative leave, as per standard protocol.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is conducting the investigation into the deputy involved shooting. We do not anticipate any additional updates until their investigation is complete.

Original Information:

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at 10264 Ridge Top Loop, which is in the Enclave subdivision within Woodland Waters, Weeki Wachee.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m., when according to initial reports, a healthcare professional notified 911 dispatchers of a possible suicidal person who had numerous weapons inside the residence.

A deputy who has Crisis Intervention Training and a Sergeant, who has crisis intervention training and advanced de-escalation training, encountered the individual within the home. Initial reports indicate one of the first responders attempted to use less lethal means to take the subject into custody for the protection of all.

Shortly thereafter an undetermined number of shots were fired. The individual was transported to a local trauma center where the individual was pronounced deceased.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified and they will be taking over the investigation. As per standard protocol the deputy and the Sergeant have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

The Office of Sheriff:

