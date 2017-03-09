Energy-Efficient Home for You

Sponsored Links

Heating and cooling costs account for almost half of your utility bills throughout the year. Luckily, a green HVAC company can help to lower those bills and help the environment in the process. While there are plenty of smaller things you can do to lower your utility bills like using natural sunlight during the day and unplugging electronics, the real money savings is in installing an efficient HVAC unit and taking advantage of energy savings tips about your unit.



The smartest thing you can do to encourage an energy-efficient home is to hire a contractor who specializes in energy-efficient HVAC systems. This contractor should use Manual J calculations when determining the correct size unit you need for your home instead of the generic rule of thumb calculation. This contractor should also offer an annual maintenance plan that includes servicing, which helps lower repair costs and extends the life of your equipment.

There are a lot of letters involved in buying a new HVAC system like AFUE, SEER, and BTU/HR. It’s not easy to know exactly what all these acronyms mean, but since they are pretty important, natural-longtail all the necessary information to help you make the best choice for your family and you. The infographic below, originally syndicated by Ambient Edge, can help you get started understanding how to go green with your next HVAC system, and how the right contractor can make all the difference.