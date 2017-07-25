17th Annual YES Bowling Extravaganza

Sponsored Links

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., will be hosting the 17th Annual Youth Education Services (Y.E.S.) Bowling Extravaganza on Saturday, July 29, 2017. The event will take place at Spring Hill Lanes, located at 3447 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. Registration begins at noon; bowling will start at 1 p.m.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Youth Education Services (Y.E.S.) is under the umbrella of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Charities Inc., a 501c3 organization with the Federal ID # 16-1633755.

We hope you will participate in this fundraising event by bowling on a team, or as an individual bowler.

Lane sponsors and raffle prize donors are also needed. The names of all lane sponsors will be prominently displayed on commemorative t-shirts worn by the 150+ bowlers participating in the event. In order for lane sponsor names to be displayed on the t-shirts, monies must be received by Friday, June 30, 2017.

A printable registration form is also available on our website at –

http://www.hernandosheriff.org/pdfs/17THANNUALBOWLINGEXTRAVAGANZA.pdf

Proceeds from the bowling extravaganza will support the following programs:

• Sheriff’s Summer R.O.A.R. (Respect Others And YouRself) Day Camps

• Richard Buckingham Community Service Scholarship

• “In honor of Richard B. Nugent” Community Service Scholarship.

These programs are funded through contributions from citizens and local businesses. For additional information, please contact Annie-Laurie Austin in Community Relations at 352-797-3660.