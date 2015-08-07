15 Great Love Quotes You Should Know

Today I will show you 15 great love quotes



1.Being someone’s first love may be great , but to be their last is beyon perfect .

2.“If you love two people at the same time, choose the second one. Because if you really loved the first one, you wouldn’t have fallen for the second.” – Johnny Depp

3.“If it doesn’t break your heart, it isn’t love.”

4.“Minimum love is friendship. Maximum friendship is love.”

5.“Love what you do and do what you love. Don’t listen to anyone else who tells you not to.” – Ray Bradbury

6.“A girl should have two things: a smile and a guy who inspires it.”

7.”I’m jealous of the angels because they see you every day.”

8.“When you walk by me, when you are talking to other girls and when you laugh I realize that no matter what I do I can’t get over you.” – Maria Amelia

9.“Like a shift through a storm we can risk it all. That’s how strong my love is.” – Alicia Keys (That’s How Strong My Love Is Lyrics)

10.“Love is a lot like google. If you make your search too specific, you’ll never find what you’re looking for.”

11.“Through the shake of an earthquake I will never fall. That’s how strong my love is.” – Alicia Keys (That’s How Strong My Love Is Lyrics)

12.“A million feelings. A thousand thoughts. A hundred memories. All for one person.” – Lil Wayne

13.“Sex is good for a moment. Love is good for a lifetime.”

14.“When you really love someone, stupid conversations make sense.”

15.“Love is when you have 100 reasons to leave someone but you still look for that one reason to fight for them.”

And the last : ” I love you ”

I hope you will find a true love quotes to say person who you love , or simply you say only ” I love you ” , I think your lover will be happy . Good luck to you .

