Traffic Crash with Road Block

Mariner Boulevard near Linden Drive (near the YMCA)Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

SOUTHBOUND LANES BLOCKED

Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).

