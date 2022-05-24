On 05-22-2022 at 10:51 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Nantucket Lane in Spring Hill regarding a shooting.

The male victim called 9-1-1 to report he had just been shot by a female acquaintance, later identified as Maranda Luciano DOB/02-01-1980. The victim advised he had run from the residence after being shot by Luciano and was currently on Dorset Street.The victim was located and transported by ambulance to a local trauma center for treatment.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. He is expected to make a full recovery.Deputies then responded to the victim’s residence on Nantucket Lane. Deputies were unable to locate anyone inside the residence.While canvassing the area, several witnesses advised hearing gunshots, but no one at the scene witnessed the shooting incident.

Witnesses did report observing two vehicles leave the residence following the shooting.Detectives were able to identify two individuals, a man and a woman, who were possibly inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

The two individuals were located by detectives where they corroborated details of the shooting incident.The witnesses advised they all were inside the residence playing cards when the victim became upset, and an argument ensued between the victim and Luciano.

Investigation revealed the victim then went outside to calm down, while Luciano went to the bedroom to retrieve a loaded handgun. Luciano then walked to the patio where she proceeded to shoot the victim.Following the initial shooting, Luciano went back into the bedroom to reload the gun.

When she returned to the patio area Luciano was unable to locate the victim.Luciano then left the residence, driving away in her own vehicle. On 05-23-2022, detectives were able to locate Luciano at a family member’s home in Spring Hill.Luciano was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where she is currently being held on a no bond status.

