Spring Hill Man Charged with Obtaining and Using Stolen Credit Cards – 2022-14466

On 05-16-2022 at 6:25 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Linden Drive in Spring Hill in reference to a residential burglary.

The victim reported an unknown individual had entered her vehicle while it was parked in the garage and had removed her wallet. The wallet contained numerous credit cards and personal identification.

Investigation revealed one of the stolen credit cards had recently been used at a gas station three miles away from the victim’s home on Spring Hill Drive.

Deputies responded to the gas station where they viewed surveillance video of the suspect using the stolen credit card. An alert bulletin was created utilizing the video to Due to previous encounters, an HCSO detective was able to identify the suspect as Bradley Bailor DOB/11-03-2003.

Later in the day, a witness called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious individual who was looking into mailboxes in the area of East Linden Estates.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to locate and identify the suspect as Bailor. Bailor was still wearing the same clothing as observed in the surveillance video from the gas station. Deputies also found several credit cards in Bailor’s pockets belonging to the victim.

Bailor was arrested at the scene on charges of Residential Burglary, Criminal Use of Personal Identification and four counts of Unlawful Possession of Stolen Credit Cards. Bailor also has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear.

He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond due to the outstanding warrant.

