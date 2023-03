MISSING TODDLER, JOSHUA “JJ” ROWLANDS, HAS BEEN LOCATED BY ONE OF OUR VOLUNTEER SEARCHERS.

JJ IS DOING WELL, CONSIDERING HE HAS BEEN OUT IN THE ELEMENTS ALL NIGHT.

HE’S BEING TRANSPORTED BY PARAMEDICS SO HE CAN BE CHECKED OVER.

WE HAVE ATTACHED A PHOTO OF THE RESCUE.