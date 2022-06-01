HCSO Identifies Suspect Shot/Killed in Spring Hill Deputy-Involved Shooting

The investigation into a deputy-involved shooting this afternoon in the area of Davenport Lane and Bancroft Avenue in Spring Hill remains active.

The shooting incident involving Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies resulted in a male suspect being shot, and later succumbing to his injuries at an area hospital.

At this time the suspect’s next of kin has been notified.

That suspect has been identified as Victor Thomas Torres Jr. DOB/03-25-1980.

No additional details are available at this time.