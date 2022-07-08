HCSO Arrests Residential Burglary Suspects – 2022-20025 & 2022-20010

On 07-06-2022 at 3:07 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Shafton Road in Spring Hill in reference to a Residential Burglary.

The homeowner, who is currently out of state, was contacted by his pool cleaner who observed unknown individuals inside of the client’s home.

The homeowner proceeded to report the incident to law enforcement.When deputies arrived on scene, they located two individuals inside the residence.

The suspects were identified as Amanda Robbins DOB/10-31-1996 and Cory Roberts DOB/11-23-1987.

Deputies found numerous narcotics and paraphernalia in view throughout the residence. This included 66 grams of methamphetamine.Deputies also located numerous credit cards, checkbooks, and personal identification cards not belonging to the suspects.

During questioning, Robbins advised she entered the residence through an unlocked rear sliding glass door. She then invited Roberts to the residence once she realized the homeowners were gone.Robbins further advised she cashed a forged check for $150. A second attempt to cash a forged check was unsuccessful. Investigation revealed the stolen checkbooks were from the residences of other individuals/victims.

Robbins and Roberts were each charged with Burglary of a Dwelling, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification.They were both transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where they are each being held in lieu of a $65,000 bond.

Additional charges against both suspects are pending further investigation.The Office of Sheriff:The Office of the Sheriff is established by the Florida Constitution.

As a constitutional officer, the Sheriff has the exclusive authority to administer his or her agency and is responsible for preserving the peace throughout the entire county, carrying out the laws of the state, the orders of Florida courts, and the ordinances of the Board of County Commissioners.

The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement and correctional officer of the county. Sheriff Al Nienhuis was initially appointed as the Sheriff of Hernando County by the Governor in January of 2011. He was then elected by the people of Hernando County in 2012, ran unopposed in 2016, and was re-elected in 2020. Sheriff Nienhuis remains accountable to the people of Hernando County.