Grand Theft Auto 05-13-19

Case Number: 2019-12396
Call our LEO Contact(s)
1-352-754-6830
Alert Date: 5/13/2019
Business Name: 7-Eleven
Location: Spring Hill
District: 2 Zone: 3
LEO Contact(s): Detective G. Garman
Short Description
Grand Theft Auto
Detailed Description
The subjects pictured below are suspects in a Grand Theft Auto that occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 4710 Commercial Way, Spring Hill on Tuesday, 04/16/2019 at approximately 6:00 p.m. All subjects were seen arriving in the red vehicle (possibly a Dodge Dart) pictured below.